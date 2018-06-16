Tania (Kimberli Flores) and Pablo (Eddie Martinez) at the fence line are on the defense against Virginia (Peri Gilpen) and Frank (Mark Pinter) who is protecting his plants.

It comes as no surprise that good fences make good neighbors. True from the time of Ben Franklin and probably more so today, playwright Karen Zacarias delivers with "Native Gardens."

The show is smart and cheeky. It's an eye-opening look into our preconceived attitudes toward immigration, race and privilege. No doubt, the cure for today's culturally sensitive environment. Written with savvy politically correct insight wrapped in biting truths, the locale is none other than our nation's capital.

Zacarias proves why she is one of the most prolifically produced playwrights in America. She lets us take a breath and get over ourselves. It is culturally relevant and hits hard without leaving a bruise.

"Native Gardens" is Latinx vs WASP. All the politically conscious labels are bounced about eliciting the humor that accompanies such nonsense. The fact is, it is the over correctness that causes the continuous eruption of laughter.

In just a 90-minute look into converging cultures, we can see ourselves. For instance, when Frank and Virginia discuss how non-prejudicial and welcoming they were to the new neighbors, Virginia proclaims after all they "even took wine and dark chocolate" to welcome the Del Valles.

On the flip side, the upwardly mobile Del Valles, Tania and Pablo, comment the wine was "merlot" and mention Tania's allergy to chocolate.

New to his law firm, Pablo is coaxed into hosting a backyard BBQ by his firm's senior partner. With 60 coworkers coming in just six days, Pablo's pregnant wife Tania is overwhelmed by a massive amount of yard work to be done in such a short time. Her vision is to plant a native garden.

However, to embrace her theme, she must remove the dilapidated chain link fence ensconced with English ivy perpetuated by Frank's English garden separating the two yards. Relieved to know the Butleys will welcome a new fence – all appears well.

The older WASP couple aka Butley: The self-righteous, pretentious Frank who is played by Mark Pinter. Entered again in this year's annual garden competition, Frank is defensive of his entitled English gardening techniques. And as proof of his non-liberal bias against native plants, he magnanimously pronounces once he even "considered voting for Obama". He is wickedly cutting in his arrogantly fall-down-funny mannerisms.

Frank's successfully chic wife, Virginia, demonstrates razor sharp wit slapping sassy comebacks around reminiscent of the retorts so familiar by Roz in the TV series "Frasier". Surprise! It is Peri Gilpin! Who, by the way looks smashing and can still smack you in the face with her finely honed comedic delivery.

The younger Latinx couple aka Del Valle: A Chilean lawyer, immigrant, and new citizen, Pablo is played by Eddie Martinez. He is formidable and persuasive. He is persistent without being loud. A very commendable performance.

Kimberli Flores is making her Old Globe debut as Pablo's pregnant wife, Tania. Preparing for their first child, Tania shows spunk and passion when either advocating the benefits of native plants or when negotiating a treaty with Virginia. Flores hangs with the big dogs here. She is formidable.

Offsetting the angst between the two households are a couple of scene stealing gardeners played by Alexander Guzman and Jose Balistrieri. They are hot, sexy, and hilarious without uttering a word.

This well-oiled machine is directed by Edward Torres. Clearly, he gets Zacarias' sense of humor and lets the story flow to its happy conclusion. Collette Pollard is new to The Old Globe as a scenic designer. Her vision includes a gigantic oak tree rooted center stage. The lush set is representative of Pollard's unique talent.

It is easy to overlook the importance of lighting and sound yet without the respective talents of Amanda Zieve and Mikhail Fiksel we'd be sitting in the dark, quietly. Too bad and too often, when something is done well it goes unnoticed. Good job you guys.

Costumes were representative of each character, the story and their parts even down to the dirt smudges on the gardener's trousers.Well, done Jennifer Brawn Gittings.

"Native Gardens" is an intimate play. Although there isn't anything small about the message. This is a must see. The show is well written, well directed and very well played.

Now showing in Balboa Park – Old Globe Pavilion at the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre in-the-round at the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center. Matinees are the easiest for senior adults since parking can be a hiccup at night. (I like to use the Park Street lot and enjoy the free green shuttle). It runs Monday – Friday until 8 p.m. Or consider prepaid parking for just $14 purchased with your tickets. Box Office: (619) 234-5623 or Tickets@TheOldGlobe.org. The show runs until June 24.

This is a 10 rating out of 10.

