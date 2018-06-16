Pala to host 'Paint and Sip'

PALA – Pala Casino Spa & Resort will host a “Paint and Sip” art event, 1-3:30 p.m., Saturday, July 7, in the underground wine cave.

The ticket price, $40 per person, includes all art materials, including paint, brushes and a canvas so participants can duplicate the featured painting, “Fireworks.”

Selected wines will be available at the happy hour price of $5 per glass. Happy hour drinks also will be available, including domestic beer, $3; imported beer, $4; selected craft beer, $5; premium cocktails, $5, and signature cocktails, $8.

Art instruction will be provided by the Paint and Sip Temecula Studio. Tickets are available at the Pala box office, by calling (877) 946-7252, or by visiting http://www.startickets.com. To charge by phone, call (800) 585-3737.