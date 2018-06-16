'School of Rock' is filled with talented kids

Andrew Lloyd Webber is an icon in musical theatre. Lovingly known as the creator genius behind "The Phantom", it isn't until he writes the new music for "School of Rock" that his real diversity sparkles.

And when partnering with Julian Fellows who could even guess how they can rock out! After all, Fellows is that same stuffy guy who created and hosted the award winning "Downton Abbey". I know, who would ever imagine he was this cool?

As it turns out they (Webber and Fellows) just happen to be a couple of old Brits who get together and create one of the funniest shows on tour. The "School of Rock" may be gone before you get to read this review. Yet it deserves comment.

It was spectacular! Currently traveling the country, the show is filled with a village of talented kids led by the Pied Piper of rock, Bob Colletti as Dewey, the ne'er-do-well, chubby, unkempt, unshaven, wanna-be rock guitarist.

The kids are so talented you might want to consider sending yours to the upcoming School of Rock performance programs being offered in Encinitas (760-230-5968) or San Diego (619-696-9343) for kids from 6 to 17. The program covers guitar, bass, drums, piano/keyboards and vocals. Programs are also open to adults from beginners to advanced. How can ya miss?

Here is the thing about a weekly paper. Many times, the review hits after the show is gone. And you missed out.

Look what is coming. Next up at the Civic Theatre is "The King and I" written by Rodgers and Hammerstein II. Tickets are on sale now. The show is here from June 26 to July 1.

And coming on July 31 for a week is "On Your Feet" the Emilio and Gloria Estefan Story, followed by "The Phantom of the Opera", "Beautiful, The Carole King Musical", and then "Wicked" comes back on Halloween for a few weeks.

Rob Lowe is bringing his one man show to The Balboa theatre on Oct. 5 and during the holidays Mannheim Steamroller will do a Christmas program on Dec. 29.

Still there is more. Many Tony Award winning shows will stop through for next season like "Waitress", revivals like "Hello Dolly", "Cats", "Disney's Aladdin", "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" and "Fiddler on the Roof".

Ticket packages are available for every pocket book and some include free parking, too!

Broadway San Diego is a gift to our city and we need to rejoice in it to keep it alive and continuing. Third at B Streets. Box Office: (619) 570-1100 Mon. – Fri. 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. or visit http://www.BroadwaySD.com.

The writer can be contacted at eyoungman@reedermedia.com.