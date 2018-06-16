Assessment of needs continues for Lilac fire victims

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Foundation activated the San Diego Regional Disaster Fund on Dec. 8, 2017 to collect and manage charitable funds relating to Lilac fire recovery efforts. This includes the funds raised at the benefit concert and silent auction for the Lilac Fire Victims Fund Jan. 8 at Pala Mesa Resort.

Grantmaking from the San Diego Regional Disaster Fund is based on a community needs assessment that leverages third party data, research and analysis in the months following a disaster to determine the greatest needs.

As part of the process, the Regional Disaster Fund has supported community response teams and case managers who are currently working directly with survivors to assess the impact of the disaster and identify individual needs.

The Regional Disaster Fund Board, comprised of local leaders and emergency response experts, reviews needs assessments and recommends grants to local nonprofit organizations helping survivors and the impacted community.

At this time, the assessment process is still taking place with the community recovery teams, case managers and the survivors. If any Lilac fire survivor does not have a case manager, they can email Dawn Hubert at dawncrt@gmail.com for help.