Bonsall High holds first graduation

Heather Holdo and Sara Barclay

Bonsall High students

Special to the Village News

Bonsall High School said goodbye to its first ever graduating class June 8. After four years of power, intellect, and innovation, these seniors are ready to take on the world.

In credit to the wonderful teaching staff at BHS, and the sense of community amongst its students, 56 Legionnaires confidently step out into society with the know-how to pursue further education, careers, and/or experiences.

The primary focus of Bonsall High has always been to properly prepare its students for what the future may hold....