Desmond has strong showing in primary election
Last updated 6/16/2018 at 5:27pm
San Marcos Mayor Jim Desmond established himself as the clear front-runner to replace termed-out Bill Horn as the District 5 representative on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors after winning 45.54 percent of the vote in the June 5 primary election.
Desmond garnered 52,508 votes while runner-up Michelle Gomez collected 26,001 (22.55 percent). Gomez, a legislative analyst and community advocate, earned the opportunity to face Desmond again in the November election by edging Oceanside City Councilman Jerry Kern, who came in third with 21,984 votes (19.07).
Following are San Diego County primary election results of select races that the Village News previewed. The vote totals shown are as of June 10 and election results are not final until certified.
"We are going through what is known as the 'canvass' of the election which includes processing/verifying mail ballots and provisional ballots that are eligible to be counted," said Michael Vu, Registrar of Voters for the County of San Diego. "We have 30 days from election day to certify the election and most likely it will take all 30 days before the election is considered final/certified."
Board of Supervisors District 5
Jim Desmond 52,508 votes, 45.54 percent
Michelle Gomez 26,001, 22.55
Jerry Kern 21,984, 19.07
Jacqueline Arsivaud 14,598, 12.66
Note: Desmond and Gomez advance to November election
U.S. Representative – 50th Congressional District
Duncan Hunter 51,644 votes, 47.96 percent
Ammar Campa-Najjar 18,630, 17.30
Bill Wells 13,886, 12.90
Josh Butner 13,839, 12.85
Patrick Malloy 6,119, 5.68
Shamus Sayed 2,218, 2.06
Richard Kahle 1,236, 1.15
Note: Hunter and Campa-Najjar advance to November election
State Senate – 38th District
Brian Jones 93,212 votes, 57.87 percent
Jeff Griffith 63,610, 39.49
Antonio Salguero 4,146, 2.57
Note: Jones and Griffith advance to November election as this is a Top-Two voter nominated office.
State Assembly-75th District
Marie Waldron 36,590 votes, 61.84 percent
Alan Geraci 22,505, 38.04 percent
Note: Waldron and Geraci advance to November election as this is a Top-Two voter nominated office.
Sheriff
Bill Gore 278,792 votes, 55.55 percent
Dave Myers, 221,965, 44.22
Note: Gore wins election
District Attorney
Summer Stephan 318,295 votes, 63.01 percent
Genevieve Jones-Wright 185,988, 36.82
Note: Stephan wins election
Assessor/Recorder/Clerk
Ernie Dronenburg, Jr. 294,680 votes, 62.48 percent
Matt Strabone 176,080, 37.34
Note: Dronenburg wins election
