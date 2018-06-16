Desmond has strong showing in primary election

San Marcos Mayor Jim Desmond established himself as the clear front-runner to replace termed-out Bill Horn as the District 5 representative on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors after winning 45.54 percent of the vote in the June 5 primary election.

Desmond garnered 52,508 votes while runner-up Michelle Gomez collected 26,001 (22.55 percent). Gomez, a legislative analyst and community advocate, earned the opportunity to face Desmond again in the November election by edging Oceanside City Councilman Jerry Kern, who came in third with 21,984 votes (19.07).

Following are San Diego County primary election results of select races that the Village News previewed. The vote totals shown are as of June 10 and election results are not final until certified.

"We are going through what is known as the 'canvass' of the election which includes processing/verifying mail ballots and provisional ballots that are eligible to be counted," said Michael Vu, Registrar of Voters for the County of San Diego. "We have 30 days from election day to certify the election and most likely it will take all 30 days before the election is considered final/certified."

Board of Supervisors District 5

Jim Desmond 52,508 votes, 45.54 percent

Michelle Gomez 26,001, 22.55

Jerry Kern 21,984, 19.07

Jacqueline Arsivaud 14,598, 12.66

Note: Desmond and Gomez advance to November election

U.S. Representative – 50th Congressional District

Duncan Hunter 51,644 votes, 47.96 percent

Ammar Campa-Najjar 18,630, 17.30

Bill Wells 13,886, 12.90

Josh Butner 13,839, 12.85

Patrick Malloy 6,119, 5.68

Shamus Sayed 2,218, 2.06

Richard Kahle 1,236, 1.15

Note: Hunter and Campa-Najjar advance to November election

State Senate – 38th District

Brian Jones 93,212 votes, 57.87 percent

Jeff Griffith 63,610, 39.49

Antonio Salguero 4,146, 2.57

Note: Jones and Griffith advance to November election as this is a Top-Two voter nominated office.

State Assembly-75th District

Marie Waldron 36,590 votes, 61.84 percent

Alan Geraci 22,505, 38.04 percent

Note: Waldron and Geraci advance to November election as this is a Top-Two voter nominated office.

Sheriff

Bill Gore 278,792 votes, 55.55 percent

Dave Myers, 221,965, 44.22

Note: Gore wins election

District Attorney

Summer Stephan 318,295 votes, 63.01 percent

Genevieve Jones-Wright 185,988, 36.82

Note: Stephan wins election

Assessor/Recorder/Clerk

Ernie Dronenburg, Jr. 294,680 votes, 62.48 percent

Matt Strabone 176,080, 37.34

Note: Dronenburg wins election