Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Multiple-vehicle collision on I-15 northbound leads to freeway shutdown

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/22/2018 at 11:30am



TEMECULA – A multi-vehicle collision, first reported shortly before noon on northbound Interstate 15, has led the California Highway Patrol to close the northbound lanes of the interstate until further notice, according to a Twitter post made by Murrieta Police Department at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 21.

The accident, which occurred south of Temecula Parkway, involved an 18-wheeler and several smaller vehicles, according to a CHP incident report. Four people were reportedly injured in the wreck.

Southbound traffic has also been affected, according to the post as drivers take to surface streets in an attempt to get around the blockage.

Currently, northbound traffic is experiencing delays in excess of an hour and a half while southbound traffic is seeing delays nearing 30 minutes.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area until further notice.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017

Rendered 06/22/2018 12:42