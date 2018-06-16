Multiple-vehicle collision on I-15 northbound leads to freeway shutdown

TEMECULA – A multi-vehicle collision, first reported shortly before noon on northbound Interstate 15, has led the California Highway Patrol to close the northbound lanes of the interstate until further notice, according to a Twitter post made by Murrieta Police Department at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 21.

The accident, which occurred south of Temecula Parkway, involved an 18-wheeler and several smaller vehicles, according to a CHP incident report. Four people were reportedly injured in the wreck.

Southbound traffic has also been affected, according to the post as drivers take to surface streets in an attempt to get around the blockage.

Currently, northbound traffic is experiencing delays in excess of an hour and a half while southbound traffic is seeing delays nearing 30 minutes.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area until further notice.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.