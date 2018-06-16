Wounded Warrior Homes chosen as 'Nonprofit of the Year' for District 38

SAN MARCOS – Every year, state legislators are given the opportunity to select and honor a nonprofit organization from their district. This year, Wounded Warrior Homes was chosen to receive the prestigious award for District 38, and representatives from the organization were honored in Sacramento June 6 at the California Nonprofits Day luncheon.

Wounded Warrior Homes provides “transitional housing to single post-9/11 veterans with Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and Post-Traumatic Stress (PTS).” Since its inception, Wounded Warrior Homes has provided 64 veterans with housing.

Mia Roseberry, founder and executive director of Wounded Warrior Homes, said, "Our team is honored to be recognized. We are truly thankful for the support from our community; for without it we would not be able to accomplish what we do every year."

Senator Joel Anderson expressed his gratitude for the organization and stated, “Mia and her team at Wounded Warrior Homes do incredible work for our veteran community in the district, and it’s inspiring to see the success of the individuals who have been touched by the organization.”