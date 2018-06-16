Thank you Albertsons employees

On May 27, I was hurrying to get to 9 a.m. mass at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church. The mass was long. After mass, I needed to go to Albertsons grocery store before going home. I got a cart and went to the produce section.

Suddenly I felt weak and my heart was beating rapidly. One of the ladies who works at Albertsons saw me, came over, brought me a chair and stayed with me. I told here my heart was acting up and I felt weak. Then she brought me some orange juice.

She told me she would stay with me until I was okay. She also had help from some other people who work there. My heart still wasn't doing good. She said she would drive me home. Then the store manager, Kirk, came and helped get me in my car. Marilyn drove me home to Bonsall and the store manager followed us and drove Marilyn back to Albertsons.

The reason I am writing this is because I want readers of the Village News to know what the people at Albertsons did for me. It's good to know we live in a community where people still care.

Jean Sawyer