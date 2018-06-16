Trio of Warrior lacrosse players make all-league team

Fallbrook High lacrosse standout Nathan Chalut, shown here getting ready to fire a shot on goal, is a first team All-Valley League selection. Chalut scored 144 goals and had 181 points – both school records – during his career at Fallbrook High.

The Valley League boys lacrosse coaches chose three Fallbrook players for all-league recognition.

Nathan Chalut was selected for the Valley League first team. Luke Gillcrist and Tim Murray were given second-team distinction.

"I'm really proud of that," Fallbrook coach Brian Kimmell said of having three all-league players. "I feel good. It's always nice to get more, but we'll take what we can get."

Fallbrook posted a 2-3 record in Valley League competition which placed the Warriors fourth among the six teams in the league standings. A first-round playoff win and a quarterfinals playoff loss gave Fallbrook an overall record of 14-6.

All three of Fallbrook's all-league players are seniors. Chalut was on Fallbrook's varsity for four seasons and was one of the Warriors' attackers. This year Chalut scored 52 goals and had 15 assists.

"It was nice to see him get that honor," Kimmell said of Chalut being chosen for the first team. "There are some really good players in our league."

During his four-year career Chalut scored 144 goals and had 181 points, both of which are now school records. He has accepted an offer to play lacrosse at Notre Dame de Namur University in Northern California. Chalut was on the Valley League first team as a freshman in 2015, but a back injury during his sophomore season prevented him from playing in any 2016 league games. He was selected to the all-league second team in 2017.

Gillcrist was a midfielder in previous seasons and was converted to an attacker role for the 2018 season. Gillcrist scored 44 goals and added 17 assists this year. "He's definitely got the talent," Kimmell said.

The 2018 season was the third for Gillcrist on the Fallbrook varsity but the first in which he received all-league designation. He has been accepted to the United States Naval Academy and may try out for the Midshipmen's lacrosse team. "He's a great kid," Kimmell said.

Murray was a defender and was also one of the Warriors' team captains. He had 79 ground balls during 2018. Although defense was his primary responsibility, Murray also scored two goals and had one assist.

"Tim's a guy I could count on to take control of the defense," Kimmell said. "Great defensive leader for us."

Three of Murray's high school years included playing on the Warriors' varsity. The all-league recognition was his first.