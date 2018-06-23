Mark D. Metzger was born Feb. 5, 1951. He grew up in Fallbrook, Calif., attended Fallbrook High School and graduated class of 1969. As a teenager, he was a volunteer firefighter with the Fallbrook Fire Department. Mark was drafted in 1971 and immediately signed up with the U.S. Army 1st Cavalry Division and was deployed to Vietnam.

He met his wife, Sandrea, in December, 1972, and they married in 1974. In 1973, he became a firefighter at Camp Pendleton, Calif. In 1974, he and Sandrea moved to Anza, Calif., where they remained for 40 years.

Mark passed away at their home with Sandrea, June 12, 2018. He had been in remission for 13 months after being treated for blastic plasmacytoid denditric cell peoplasm, a rare form of leukemia lymphoma.

He leaves behind his wife, Sandrea Metzger; sisters Marilyn and Maureen Metzger of Fallbrook; a nephew, John J. Metzger, of Los Angeles, and a half sister, Linda Bloom of Washington State. Mark was preceded in death by his father, Fred Metzger; mother Geraldine Metzger, and older brother Ronald F. Metzger.

A memorial service will be held at Berry-Bell and Hall Fallbrook Mortuary on Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his memory to a Vietnam Veterans organization.