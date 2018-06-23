Shirley Clark Lenell, 90, passed away peacefully at her son's home in Colorado Feb. 2, 2018. Shirley was born Jan. 30, 1928, in Oelwein, Iowa.

Shirley and George Lenell met in 1950. They were quickly inseparable and soon married. In 1976, the Lenell family moved to Fallbrook, California. Shirley's dear husband of 63 years passed away in 2013.

Shirley was generous, kind, thoughtful and thoroughly enjoyed helping people. She was involved with various local churches and Fallbrook Gymnastics where she was lovingly known as "Grandma Shirley." In Fallbrook, Shirley sold real estate, managed properties and at one time, owned her own brokerage.

Shirley raised her two children and her two granddaughters. She is survived by her brothers Ronald Clark and Richard Clark; daughter Lynn and son George (Michelle); granddaughters Kelli (Ricky) and Kerri (Wayne); grandson Matthew (Rachel) and numerous loving friends.

Shirley loved the Lord and was a blessing to many people; she is sorely missed.