BCI members to learn about skin care for mature women

FALLBROOK – Britannia Connection announced their upcoming meeting and luncheon, Thursday, June 28, where women of either British or Commonwealth heritage or those with a strong interest in British culture, gather for friendship, fun and philanthropy.

BCI President Vanessa Caldwell will share information on skin care with a special emphasis on sun-protection, anti-aging and makeup application for mature women. Mary Kay has developed proven products over many years that have helped women maintain healthy skin and age gracefully. It will be an informational session only, and no purchases of products are required.

BCI meetings are held the last Thursday of the month at The Golf Club of California, 3742 Flowerwood Lane in Fallbrook. Meet and greet starts 11 a.m. with coffee and tea available. The

official meeting, including the presentation, begins 11:30 a.m., and a hot lunch with dessert follows the meeting. The cost is $24. For more information and reservations, call Vanessa Caldwell at (208) 871-9644 by 5 p.m. Saturday, June 23.

BCI is a registered nonprofit organization and holds fundraisers throughout the year with proceeds going to local charities. Their recent Tea and Fashion Show fundraiser supported the Fallbrook High School Marching Band to help purchase much needed musical instruments.