Bird club to hold auction July 7

VISTA – North County Aviculturists, a club for pet bird owners and breeders, will present its second annual Birds and Supplies Auction Saturday, July 7, at 6 p.m. at the Vista Masonic Lodge, 761 Eucalyptus.

Cockatiels, parakeets, exotic finches, cages, toys, and play stands are some of the things that will be on the auction block. Sign in early for a number and make your bids. Items must be paid for at the end of the auction. Pizza and salad will be available for a small donation. For more information, visit http://www.ncabirdclub.com.