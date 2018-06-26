Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Bird club to hold auction July 7

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/26/2018 at 8:48am



VISTA – North County Aviculturists, a club for pet bird owners and breeders, will present its second annual Birds and Supplies Auction Saturday, July 7, at 6 p.m. at the Vista Masonic Lodge, 761 Eucalyptus.

Cockatiels, parakeets, exotic finches, cages, toys, and play stands are some of the things that will be on the auction block. Sign in early for a number and make your bids. Items must be paid for at the end of the auction. Pizza and salad will be available for a small donation. For more information, visit http://www.ncabirdclub.com.


 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017

Rendered 06/26/2018 16:40