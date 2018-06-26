Garden club to install new officers, give awards

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Garden Club will celebrate its final meeting of the season, 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 26, at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Avenue. The meeting will begin with a potluck luncheon. All members are requested to bring an item for this celebration.

Following a short business meeting, installation of new officers for the 2018-2019 season will take place. Lynne Batchelor from the Palomar District of the California Garden Clubs will administer the installation. The following members will be installed: Co-Presidents Suzanne Kestell and Gwen McConnaughy; Co-1st Vice Presidents of Programs Maggie Burnett and Nancy Casarez; Co-2nd Vice Presidents of Publicity Hanh DeMore and Marci Eisenstadt; Co-3rd Vice Presidents of Membership Patty Vazquez and LeNita Hague; Co-Recording Secretaries Julie Ritter and Norma Gomez and Treasurer Nancy Korchick.

“Member of the Year” as well as various club awards will be revealed. Members are encouraged to complete their membership renewal forms at this time. Individual membership is $30, and couple and family membership is $50.

Plans for the annual summer picnic will be announced. All members are encouraged to attend this celebration. As always, the general public is invited to attend. For further information relating to the club and its activities, visit http://www.fallbrookgardenclub.org.