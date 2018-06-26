Levi and Gunera wed

Jillian and Lee Gunera now live in New Zealand, after their wedding, April 22, in Fallbrook.

FALLBROOK – Jillian Levi, daughter of Jonathan and Janet Levi of Fallbrook, married Lee Gunera, son of Theodore and Rita Gonera of Wurtulla, of Queensland, Australia, April 22, at Circle Oak Ranch in Fallbrook.

The bride was a 2006 graduate of Fallbrook High School and a 2010 graduate of University of California Los Angeles with a bachelor's degree in anthropology. Levi also studied and worked in Canada, Ireland, Scotland and Greece. She is currently employed by Tesla New Zealand. The groom is self-employed and was educated in Melbourne, Australia. They met while she was on a holiday visa, working and touring in Australia.

The officiant for the wedding was the Rev. Dr. Dennis Ginoza, retired from Fallbrook United Methodist Church. Guests came from all over the world to celebrate the couple, including Australia, Canada, England, Greece, New Zealand, Scotland, South Korea and many parts of the United States, such as California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas and Washington.

The newlyweds enjoyed a honeymoon cruise to Mexico and are now residing in Auckland, New Zealand.