Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Lilac fire survivors invited to a community barbecue

 
Last updated 6/26/2018 at 8:46am



FALLBROOK – The Community Recovery Team is hosting a Tri-tip and Rib Barbecue Dinner, “Recovery – A Conviction of the Heart,” for all Lilac fire survivors, 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, June 30. It will be held at Fallbrook United Methodist Church, 1844 Winterhaven Road, in Fallbrook.

The event, sponsored by the San Diego Foundation to commemorate six months of recovery, will include music, a photo booth, gifts, resources, arts and crafts.

For more information on case management or the barbecue, contact Dawn Hubert at dawncrt@gmail.com.



 
