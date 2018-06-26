Peill-Moelter to discuss climate change, June 26

FALLBROOK – Dr. Nicola Peill-Moelter, senior director of environmental sustainability with Akamai Technologies will speak at the Fallbrook Library, 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 26. The library is located at 124 South Mission Road in Fallbrook.

Peill-Moelter will discuss the basic science of climate change and some cool solutions. She established Akamai's global sustainability program and is responsible for the program's vision, strategy and goals and oversees execution. Akamai is an American content delivery network and cloud service provider headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Peill Moelter's talk is presented by the Fallbrook Climate Action Team, a local group of volunteers promoting discussion and action to ameliorate climate change. The presentation is open to the public.