Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Senior Challenge Cribbage match set for June 28

 
Last updated 6/26/2018 at 8:47am



VISTA – The next Senior Challenge Cribbage match will take place Thursday, June 28, at the Vista Elks Lodge, 1947 E. Vista Way. Check-in begins 12:15 p.m.

The May 24 Senior Challenge Cribbage tournament attracted 49 players. Oceanside resident Bill McGinness took first place with six wins, including a skunk. Mike Duffy, pegging out of Temecula, also won six games but didn’t have a skunk and finished second.

The Senior Challenge is a seven-game cribbage tournament. Each player plays seven games against seven different opponents. The tournament is open to anyone who likes to play cribbage. There have been between 44 and 50 players each month. Guests are encouraged to arrive early at the Elks and have lunch, which begins 11 a.m.

For more information, email Obie Weeks at nccribbage@aol.com or call (760) 695-2977.

 
