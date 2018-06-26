'Sense and Sensibility' comes to Tea Lane Parlor

Katherine Nielsen, as Elinor Dashwood, and Brandon Brixey, as Edward Ferrars, will appear at Tea Lane Parlor for weekend performances June 22 through July 1.

FALLBROOK – The 413 Project Theater will open a play adaptation of Jane Austen's "Sense and Sensibility" on June 22 at the Tea Lane Parlor.

Based on the classic novel, two sisters, Elinor and Marianne, are thrust into poverty by their brother's scheming and manipulative wife. Reduced to living with their mother in a tiny cottage with their prospects for marriage nearly ruined, the sisters are nevertheless courted by three dynamic men, each with a dark secret.

The shy and awkward Edward Ferrars wins Elinor's cautious but constant heart, neglecting to tell her he is already engaged to another. Colonel Brandon desperately loves Marianne, but his former attachment to the ill-fated Eliza and his old-fashioned habits fill Marianne with mistrust and disdain.

Instead, Marianne, passionate and reckless, falls head-over-heels in love with the dashing Willoughby, only to be deserted when his true character emerges. Their hearts broken, Elinor and Marianne nearly give up on love until fate intervenes.

The 413 production will feature a full cast of talented San Diego actors, beautiful costumes and an immersive high tea dining experience. All general admission tickets will include the Tea Lane Parlor's scrumptious English high-tea meal, which includes assorted tea sandwiches made with products from local Fallbrook farms, freshly baked scones with preserves, hand selected desserts, and of course, tea.

All performances will take place at the Tea Lane Parlor located in beautiful, historic downtown Fallbrook. General admission is $55; reserved is $89. Shows will run June 22 to July 1, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit http://www.the413project.org or call (619) 786-7248.