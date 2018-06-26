Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Lucette Moramarco
Associate Editor 

Explosives on Camp Pendleton are being heard in Fallbrook

 
The Marines on Camp Pendleton are holding mine clearing exercises now through Friday, June 29 from 6 a.m. through midnight each day.

The issued noise advisory warns that the sounds of explosions may be heard up to 50 miles away, depending on atmospheric conditions. The 1750lb. mine clearing explosive line charge firing as well as artillery and mortar firing into the Whiskey/Zulu Impact area can be heard and felt in several areas of Fallbrook.





 
