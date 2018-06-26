Praise for our local trash truck drivers

As some may know, the trash truck drivers in one of our beach communities is known for "trashing" the bins, which the customers then have to pay to have replaced.

I didn't know how good we have it in Fallbrook. No can complaints and service beyond the call. Recently one of my older friends fell in the street behind the trash truck, hitting her head. The driver stopped his truck, got out and helped her back to her home. He then called the sheriff's dept. so they could be sure that the bump on the head was not too serious.

Today I saw our driver again go the extra mile. The neighbor across the street is a single mom with a house full of little ones. Today her bin was overflowing with two or three smaller bags propped against the bottom of the bin. Not only did the driver get all the trash from the bin into the truck, he must have dumped the extras in the empty bin and tossed the smaller bags into the truck.

Great service and very courteous. Thank you, trash truck driver.

J. Reed