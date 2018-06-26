Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Praise for our local trash truck drivers

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/26/2018 at 8:45am



As some may know, the trash truck drivers in one of our beach communities is known for "trashing" the bins, which the customers then have to pay to have replaced.

I didn't know how good we have it in Fallbrook. No can complaints and service beyond the call. Recently one of my older friends fell in the street behind the trash truck, hitting her head. The driver stopped his truck, got out and helped her back to her home. He then called the sheriff's dept. so they could be sure that the bump on the head was not too serious.

Today I saw our driver again go the extra mile. The neighbor across the street is a single mom with a house full of little ones. Today her bin was overflowing with two or three smaller bags propped against the bottom of the bin. Not only did the driver get all the trash from the bin into the truck, he must have dumped the extras in the empty bin and tossed the smaller bags into the truck.

Great service and very courteous. Thank you, trash truck driver.

J. Reed

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017

Rendered 06/26/2018 16:40