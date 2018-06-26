Request for dog owners who take their dogs out

Having just received the newsletter from the Fallbrook Land Conservancy, I feel compelled to express my personal gratitude for the hard work and financial support that so many volunteers have invested in trying to keep Fallbrook beautiful and pristine.

I am privileged to go walk in the Los Jilgueros preserve from time to time, when I can find a “hiking buddy” to go with me. The preserve is absolutely beautiful; such a wonderful place to appreciate nature.

However, I am chagrined to find that so many pet owners do not pick up after their pets. How can they reconcile in their minds leaving dog waste there to spoil the ambience for everybody else?

I have witnessed irresponsible dog walkers fail to pick up after their pets, and they all look like intelligent people, who are probably responsible in a lot of other aspects of their lives. Do they think that no one will notice?

Here’s a novel idea: let your dog do its business on your own property.

Emma Myzzy