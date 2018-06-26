What do the Irish know that we don't?

A near-total abortion ban had existed in Ireland since Oct. 7, 1983, when Amendment 8 was added to their Constitution. After having suffered, firsthand, the emotional and financial miseries of that abortion ban for so many years, the Irish voted, by a margin of two-to-one, to legalize abortion (May 25, 2018). Considering that more than three-quarters of the population is Catholic, this is truly historic.

Right now, there is a group of activists in our country working to create a de facto abortion ban, basically an end run around legal authority. The rationale for their effort is religious (but not biblical) dogma. And their methods are deceitful, hardly in keeping with their purported morals.

They should know by now that a ban on abortion doesn’t end the practice: it simply makes it illegal. Even worse, “Countries with the most restrictive abortion laws also have the highest rates of abortion.” Google: Abortion rates go down when countries make it legal: NBC.

John H. Terrell