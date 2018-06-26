Inaugural football combine is a success

Joseph Portillo, who will be a senior in the fall, holds a tackling dummy as Aiden Hallett, who will be an eighth-grader next season, practices a drill.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook athletes, ages seven to 18, converged at Fallbrook Stadium May 26, for the first football combine held in town.

Cecilia Hallett photos Athletes concentrate hard at the football combine. On the front line, left to right, are Roco Burley, Aiden Christman, Bentley Nash, Anthony Thomas, Hudson Nash, Mitchell Baker and Ramese Rivera; back line, left to right, are Craig Pearson and Corbin Nash.

Fallbrook Pop Warner athletes from the youth program (ages five to 13) were given the opportunity to take the field with junior varsity and varsity football players from Fallbrook High. Together, the players worked with tackling dummies, ran speed drills and had fun getting some conditioning.

The Fallbrook High coaching staff hosted the event with the goal of familiarizing the young players to a combine-style event, and to introduce the coaching staffs from Fallbrook Pop Warner with the high school staff.

Erik Benitez stated, "If you haven't heard about how amazing the Fallbrook High-led combine was, ask around. The players, coaches and staffs had a great time. This looks to be a norm for seasons to come."

"Due to our boys being bigger kids, they can't play football until high school, so our youngest was just thrilled to take the field with his older brothers at this event," said Cathy Nash.

Thanks to the high turnout and the success of the event, Fallbrook Pop Warner and the high school will be working together more in the future to prepare young players for the transition to high school football.