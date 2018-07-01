Anderson asks for more transparency from DMV on behalf of gun owners

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Out of concern for his constituents’ ability to exercise their constitutional rights, state Sen. Joel Anderson sent a letter to the California Department of Motor Vehicles, June 18, to request an update on the director’s plans to ensure that law-abiding citizens are fully informed on how their decision not to obtain REAL ID can obstruct their ability to purchase firearms.

Anderson’s constituents have reached out to him to let him know that their ability to purchase firearms has been impeded if they have not obtained a REAL ID and were issued a federal noncompliant driver’s license after Jan. 22.

According to the DMV website, Californians currently have the choice to apply for a REAL ID driver’s license or ID card or renew or apply for a federal noncompliant card. The new choice is being offered in preparation of the new federal requirements that will take effect in October 2020, when only REAL ID card or other federally approved documents will be accepted to board a domestic flight or enter secure federal facilities. In their communications with the public describing the limitations of the “Federal Limits Apply” licenses, however, no mention is made on the impact on one’s ability to purchase firearms.

In his letter to DMV director Jean Shiomoto, Anderson explained that his constituents “have expressed their frustrations that this was not explained to them either in person when renewing their license at a DMV office, in renewal notices received in the mail, nor were they able to find information about this on the DMV’s website. They only found out when they went to make a firearms purchase and were turned away because their IDs no longer establish their legal presence in the U.S.”