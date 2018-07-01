Care-Rite clients enjoy Storm baseball

Care-Rite client Evan Forbis throws the ceremonial first pitch prior to the minor league baseball game between the Lake Elsinore Storm and Inland Emprie 66ers at Storm Stadium June 2.

FALLBROOK – Care-Rite staff members and clients from Fallbrook and Temecula enjoyed a trip to the ballpark June 2, taking in a Class A advanced minor league baseball game between the Lake Elsinore Storm and the Inland Empire 66ers.

Care-Rite is a family owned and operated vocational service that supports intellectually disabled adults by teaching them the life skills needed to become self-sufficient, independent individuals.

Care-Rite client Evan Forbis had the honor of throwing the ceremonial first pitch, and Lake Elsinore went on to defeat Inland Empire 5-1. The Care-Rite clients also helped Thunder, the Storm's mascot, celebrate his birthday. A great time was had by all.