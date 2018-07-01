Care-Rite clients enjoy Storm baseball
FALLBROOK – Care-Rite staff members and clients from Fallbrook and Temecula enjoyed a trip to the ballpark June 2, taking in a Class A advanced minor league baseball game between the Lake Elsinore Storm and the Inland Empire 66ers.
Care-Rite is a family owned and operated vocational service that supports intellectually disabled adults by teaching them the life skills needed to become self-sufficient, independent individuals.
Care-Rite client Evan Forbis had the honor of throwing the ceremonial first pitch, and Lake Elsinore went on to defeat Inland Empire 5-1. The Care-Rite clients also helped Thunder, the Storm's mascot, celebrate his birthday. A great time was had by all.
