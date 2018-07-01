Library lists most checked-out items

Last updated 7/1/2018 at 7:55am

FALLBROOK – The San Diego County Library presents the lists of the Top 10 checked out items for the month of May. They are:

Adult Fiction

1) "Two Kinds of Truth" by Michael Connelly

2) "The Rooster Bar by John Grisham

3) "Y is for Yesterday" by Sue Grafton

4) "Deep Freeze" by John Sandford

5) "Don’t Let Go" by Harlan Coben

6) "The Late Show" by Michael Connelly

7) "Origin" by Dan Brown

8) "Camino Island" by John Grisham

9) "The Whistler" by John Grisham

10) "The Woman in Cabin 10" by Ruth Ware

Adult Non-Fiction

1) "Hillbilly Elegy: a memoir of a family and culture in crises" by J.D. Vance

2) "Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood" by Trevor Noah

3) "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" by Michael Wolff

4) "A Higher Loyalty" by James Comey

5) "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying up: the Japanese art of decluttering and organizing" by Marie Kondo

6) "The Whole30" by Melissa Hartwig

7) "Afoot and Afield San Diego County" by Jerry Schad

8) "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry by Neil deGrasse Tyson

9) "One Pan Wonders" by America's Test Kitchen

10) "60 Hikes Within 60 Miles, San Diego" by Sheri McGregor

Movies

1) "Atomic Blonde"

2) "Cars 3"

3) "Wind River"

4) "The Glass Castle"

5) "Spider-Man Homecoming"

6) "Wonder Woman"

7) "The Hitman’s Bodyguard"

8) "Lady and the Tramp"

9) "Coco"

10) "The Dark Tower"

Kids

1) *"Diary of a Wimpy Kid" by Jeff Kinney

2) "Dog Man" by Dav Pilkey

3) "Elephant and Piggie Books" by Mo Willems

4) "Wonder" by R. J. Palacio

5) "Big Nate" by Lincoln Peirce

6) "Incredibles 2: The Incredible Elastigirl" by Natasha Bouchard

7) "Moana Finds the Way" by Susan Amerikaner

8) "A Wrinkle in Time" by Madeleine L’Engle

9) "Harry Potter" by J. K. Rowling

10) "Fly Guy" by Tedd Arnold

*The series were grouped together so we could have something other than Diary of a Wimpy Kid on the list.