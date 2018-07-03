Celebrate the Fourth of July with a barbecue classic – steak and beans

Barbecuing steaks is a delicious way to celebrate the Fourth of July.

FALLBROOK – The Fourth of July is a great day to fire up the grill, and a classic barbecue meal is steak and beans.

Although almost any type of food can be grilled, steaks tend to be especially good when cooked over an open flame. The following recipe for "Grilled Rib-Eye Steaks with Mushroom-Shallot Butter" from Laurie McNamara's "Simple Scratch" (Avery) is sure to please, especially when coupled with McNamara's recipe for "Baked Beans."

Grilled Rib-Eye Steaks with Mushroom-Shallot Butter

Serves 4 to 6

Ingredients:

8 tablespoons (1 stick) plus 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature

1/2 cup sliced shallot

1 heaping cup sliced cremini mushrooms

2 large cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon coarsely chopped fresh thyme leaves

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more as needed

1/4 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper, plus more as needed

4 to 6 steaks (such as rib-eye, New York strip or porterhouse)

Directions:

1. Melt 1 tablespoon of the butter in a medium skillet over medium-low heat. Add the shallot and cook until golden and slightly crispy, 7 to 8 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the shallot to a clean plate.

2. In the same skillet, melt 2 tablespoons of butter, then add the mushrooms, garlic, thyme, salt, and pepper. Stir and cook until the mushrooms are softened, about 5 minutes. Transfer to the plate with the shallot and let cool.

3. In a small bowl, use a rubber spatula to blend the remaining 8 tablespoons of butter with the cooled mushroom mixture until combined.

4. Place the butter in the center of a piece of parchment paper. Bring the edges together and press with your fingers to form the butter into a log. Roll and twist the ends before popping the butter into the refrigerator for at least 20 to 30 minutes.

5. Set the steaks on the counter for 30 minutes to bring them up to room temperature.

6. Meanwhile, preheat a grill or grill pan to medium-high or about 400 F. Season both sides of the steaks with 2 pinches of salt and a pinch of pepper.

7. Grill each steak for 6 to 8 minutes per side, depending on the thickness and the desired doneness. Tent with aluminum foil and let rest for 5 minutes.

8. Slice the mushroom butter into coins and top each of the steaks with two coins before serving.

Baked Beans

Serves 10

Ingredients:

2 15-ounce cans navy beans, drained and rinsed

4 slices applewood- or pecan wood-smoked bacon, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 cup diced yellow onion

1 1/2 cups ketchup

1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons unsulphured molasses

1/2 cup packed dark brown sugar

A spoonful of baked beans is a perfect accompaniment for a barbecued steak.

1 1/4 teaspoons ground mustard

1 teaspoon ground cloves

1 teaspoon kosher salt

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350 F.

2. Combine the bacon and onion in a medium Dutch oven. Slowly cook over medium heat until the onion is tender and the bacon is cooked, 8 to 10 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, whisk together the ketchup, molasses, sugar, ground mustard, ground cloves, and 1 cup water to combine. Add the beans and pour the mixture into the pot with the bacon and onion.

4. Stir, cover and bake for 1 hour, stirring every 20 minutes.

5. Add the salt and stir. Uncover and let sit for 15 to 20 minutes before serving.