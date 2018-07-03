Brush fire on Camp Pendleton sends smoke over Fallbrook

Looking west over Camp Pendleton, smoke from the fire is seen from Fallbrook Airpark.

UPDATE - 3:20 p.m. Friday, July 6, 2018

The Camp Pendleton fire is currently at approx. 125 acres burned. There is no estimate on containment. Approx. 750 homes have been evacuated so far. Those leaving O'Neil Heights should take Santa Margarita Rd.

UPDATE - 2:30 p.m., Friday, July 6

SAN DIEGO – Amid searing temperatures, a brush fire erupted at Camp Pendleton today and forced evacuations of base facilities and housing complexes, but no injuries were reported.

The broke out around 11:30 a.m. and was burning in the Mainside area, according to the Marine Corps base.

The fire had burned about 40 acres as of early afternoon.

Evacuations were ordered for Lake O'Neill Recreational Park, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service building, the O'Neill Heights housing community, DeLuz Family Housing and DeLuz Child Development Center. Evacuees were directed to the Paige Field House.

SAN DIEGO – A brush fire erupted at Camp Pendleton today, (Friday, July 6) prompting evacuations of select buildings and putting other personnel on standby to be relocated.

The blaze broke out around 11:30 a.m. and was burning in the Mainside area, according to the Marine Corps base.

Evacuations were ordered for Lake O'Neill, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service building and the De Luz Child Development Center. Evacuees were directed to the base McDonald's.

Personnel De Luz and O'Neill Heights were on standby for evacuation to the Paige Field House.

According to North County Fire, while the fire on Camp Pendleton is sending smoke over Fallbrook, there is no threat to the community.