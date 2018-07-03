County officials urge caution in excessive heat

SAN DIEGO – County health officials are reminding the public to take precautions during extreme heat conditions on Friday to avoid heat-related illnesses and to pay extra attention to children, the elderly and pets.

The National Weather Service in San Diego is issuing an excessive heat warning effective from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, July 6, for the San Diego County valleys including Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee and Poway. High temperatures are predicted between 104 and 110.

A heat advisory is in effect for the coastal area including the cities of San Diego, Vista, Oceanside, Solana Beach, Chula Vista and National City as well as Borrego Springs and eastern San Diego County from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. High temperatures could reach 94 to 102 for inland areas and areas near high terrain and mesas and 110 to 118 for Borrego Springs and the eastern portion of the county.

The County operates the Cool Zones program and has designated more than 115 air-conditioned buildings as Cool Zones. Locations and hours of operation can be found on a new interactive map on CoolZones.org, or by calling 2-1-1 San Diego (dial 2-1-1). You can also call 1-800-510-2020, ext. 6 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The sites are identified by a light blue polar bear Cool Zone logo.

Mt. Gower County Preserve in Ramona and El Capitan County Preserve in Lakeside will be closed tomorrow due to the heat. Agua Caliente and Vallecito county parks are closed from Memorial Day to Labor Day annually because of the summer heat.

Even a few hours spent in air conditioning can help your body stay cooler. Do not rely on electric fans for cooling if temperatures exceed 90 degrees.

To avoid heat-related problems, health officials recommend the following:

• Stay in an air-conditioned area during the hottest hours of the day

• Wear light, loose-fitting clothing

• Drink plenty of water (avoid alcohol and sugary drinks) and don’t wait until you are thirsty

• Take cool showers

• Never leave a child, elderly person, or pet unattended in a car

• Keeping pets cool in hot weather

• Avoid unnecessary hard work or activities outside during the hottest part of the day

• Avoid unnecessary sun exposure and wear a wide-brim hat if you need to be in the sun

• Avoid using the oven to cook

An extremely high body temperature (103 or higher), dizziness, nausea, confusion, and headache are signs of heat-stroke or exhaustion. If someone shows these signs, call 9-1-1 and begin cooling the individual by:

• Moving them to a shaded area

• Spraying with cool water and fanning them

• Placing them in a cool shower if they are alert

• Monitoring the body temperature and continue cooling efforts

• Do not give the victim fluids to drink

Elderly people (65 years and older), infants and children, and people with chronic medical conditions are more prone to heat stress. People with elderly neighbors should check in on their well-being.