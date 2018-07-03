New Writers' Conference blossoms in Fallbrook

: T. Jefferson Parker, shown here at a Writers Read event, will be among the presenting authors at the Fallbrook Writers' Conference Sept. 16.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Library and Writers Read, a monthly author and open mic series, are excited to announce the first Fallbrook Writers' Conference. The free, one-day event will be held at the library Sunday, Sept. 16, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Registration for the event launches July 1.

For aspiring writers of fiction and creative nonfiction, the Fallbrook Writers' Conference will offer workshops and presentations on writing craft by successful authors, opportunities to pitch manuscripts and book ideas to agents, guidance on how to get published, and small group time in which to enjoy the camaraderie of fellow writers, authors and agents.

Unlike many such conferences, the Fallbrook Writers' Conference is completely free, thanks to the generosity of Friends of the Fallbrook Library. Attendees should bring their lunches or plan to dine in town, with a variety of options just a block or two away.

The Fallbrook Library is the venue for the inaugural Fallbrook Writers' Conference.

"We're grateful to the Friends of the Fallbrook Library for making our conference possible," library branch manager Kris Jorgensen said, "and we're delighted with the support we're receiving from Southern California authors and agents. We're starting small – with just 100 attendees – and feeling our way, but I know the Fallbrook Writers' Conference will be a wonderful addition to what is already a thriving literary community in town."

Presenting authors and agents include Fallbrook's own T. Jefferson Parker and Joye Johnson, along with Deanne Stillman and Siel Ju of Los Angeles, Suzy Fincham-Gray of San Diego, Jill Marr of the Sandra Dijkstra Literary Agency in La Jolla, Laura McNeal of San Diego, and Sara Marchant of Anza.

For free conference registration, beginning July 1, visit http://www.eventbrite.com/e/fallbrook-writers-conference-sept-16-2018-tickets-45323399508.

The Fallbrook Library is located at 124 S. Mission Road. For additional information, contact Kit-Bacon Gressitt at kbgressitt@gmail.com or (760) 522-1064.