Harriman, Madden make dean's list at Azusa Pacific

AZUSA – Paul Harriman and Michelle Madden of Fallbrook were among the 1,760 students making the academic dean’s list at Azusa Pacific University. The students are honored for a spring 2018 GPA of 3.5 or better.

