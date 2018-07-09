Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Harriman, Madden make dean's list at Azusa Pacific

 
Last updated 7/9/2018 at 1:09pm



AZUSA – Paul Harriman and Michelle Madden of Fallbrook were among the 1,760 students making the academic dean’s list at Azusa Pacific University. The students are honored for a spring 2018 GPA of 3.5 or better.

Azusa Pacific University is an evangelical Christian university committed to “God First” and excellence in higher education. With 80 bachelor’s degrees, 51 master’s degrees, 25 certificates, 12 credentials, eight doctoral programs and two associate degrees, the university offers its more than 10,300 students a quality education on campus, online and at six regional centers throughout Southern California.


 
