Lasley wins again at fair

Viviana Lasley hangs out with her award-winning marionette puppet at the San Diego County Fair.

FALLBROOK – Viviana Lasley, 13, won the "Best of Show" award for her entry in this year's San Diego County Fair "Original Toy" competition for youths ages 11-17.

Lasley, a Fallbrook resident, created a 3-foot tall marionette puppet, entitled "Fairionette," made from repurposed wrappers and containers of cakes, candies and other sweets to represent the fair's theme of "How Sweet It Is." This is the fourth year in a row that Lasley has won the top award for youthful competitive exhibits at the fair.