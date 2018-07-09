Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Phillips makes dean's list at NEIT

 
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. – Dr. Douglas H. Sherman, Jr., senior vice president and provost at New England Institute of Technology, announced that Emmilee Phillips of Fallbrook achieved dean’s list status for the quarter ending June 2. Students must achieve a GPA of 3.6 or higher on a maximum scale of 4.0 to qualify.

Under the leadership of President Richard I. Gouse, New England Institute of Technology is a private, nonprofit technical university with an enrollment of more than 3,000 students. For more information, visit http://www.neit.edu.


 
