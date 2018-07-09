Lozzi to recite poetry at Fallbrook Library, July 15

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook resident Craig Lozzi will be presenting a poetry recital 2 p.m., Sunday, July 15, in the community room of the Fallbrook Library. The performance features sacred poetry and live musical accompaniment by violinist Richard Conviser and pianist Bob Freaney, both of Fallbrook. Also joining the program is vocalist Deborah Garrett from Orange County.

The poetry explores the human experience of love in a program entitled, "Love and Longing, Longing and Belonging." The experience of poems and music together is designed to create an environment for deep contemplation and insight.

"Sacred poetry is meant to connect us deeply to the center of our being and the center of the universe. All great faith traditions have such poetry, whether it is found in the Bible, the Quran or the Bhavagad Gita. In truth, there is one God," Lozzi said.

Poems from Rumi, Hafiz, St. Theresa of Avila, as well as works by Lozzi, will be presented.

"This is my third opportunity to recite at the library, and it is truly both an honor and joy to do so," Lozzi said.

Although he has written poetry most of his adult life, it is only in the last five years that he has performed and shared this newly discovered passion. He has performed several times at the Hilltop Center, local gatherings and in Oceanside and Encinitas.

Lozzi has been a holistic health practitioner and massage therapist for over four decades. He is a licensed prayer practitioner through Centers for Spiritual Living.

He said he loves preparing recitals or simply allowing a stream of poems to spontaneously unfold over an hour or more.

"Without knowing exactly how, I have been swept into the enchanting stream of ancient and contemporary sacred poetry," Lozzi said. "Rumi was my initiator, mesmerizing my sensibilities with his mystical, magical presence. Memorizing, reciting and writing poetry has become my passionate spiritual practice. I am often drawn to using poetry as a tool of guidance when working with others in any setting."

The recital is open to the public, and admission is free.