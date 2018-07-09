Shotgun Tom Kelly joins Pala Rez Radio booth at fair

Legendary disc jockey Shotgun Tom Kelly, left, joins Pala Rez Radio station manager John Fox in the Pala Rez Radio booth at the San Diego County Fair June 13.

Kelly joined Pala Rez Radio station manager John Fox in the fair booth, 1-5 p.m., that afternoon.

"Pretty much every 10 to 20 feet somebody would recognize him, and he would be signing autographs and chatting," Fox said.

Kelly was raised in San Diego County and was a San Diego disc jockey for three decades before taking a position at K-Earth 101, KRTH-FM, in Los Angeles.

"Of the golden era of the disc jockey, he's probably the biggest thing San Diego's ever produced," Fox said. "H...