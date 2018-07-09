Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Assessor Dronenburg releases 2018 assessment roll

 
Last updated 7/9/2018 at 1:22pm



SAN DIEGO – Assessor Ernest Dronenburg Jr. has certified the 2018 property assessment roll listing the value of all taxable property in San Diego County at $543.6 billion. It is an increase of 6.11 percent or $31.3 billion over the 2017 roll.

The net assessed value after the deduction of property tax exemptions for homeowners, disabled veterans and charitable organizations is $521.8 billion. Based on Proposition 13’s statutory 1 percent tax rate, it will produce approximately $5.21 billion in tax revenue to fund schools, law enforcement, parks and other public services.

