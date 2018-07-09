Community Collaborative for Health and Wellness seeks input

FALLBROOK – The Community Collaborative for Health and Wellness (CCHW) is looking for people who are passionate about the well-being of their community. The CCHW meets monthly to share programs and possible concepts, develop new ideas and form partnerships. There are presentations that inspire and educate. People who attend the CCHW have a connection to the health of their community.

Anyone interested is welcome to attend – individuals, organizations, healthcare providers, businesses, churches, civic groups. The CCHW is facilitated by the Fallbrook Regional Health District and Fallbrook Smiles Project, a local non-profit program funded by the Fallbrook Regional Health District Community Health Contracts.

The CCHW meets almost monthly on the third Monday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Fallbrook Public Utilities District (FPUD) board room, located at 990 E. Mission Road.

The next meeting is scheduled for Monday, July 16 and will feature speaker Julie Reeder, publisher of the Village News, who will review guidelines for submitting information to be published in the weekly newspaper as well as information about the annual Fallbrook Sourcebook. These publications are vital resources to share information about programs to our community. CCHW participants are also asked to share upcoming and ongoing programs.

If anyone has any questions, they can contact Janine Loescher at Fallbrook Smiles Project by email, fallbrooksmiles@gmail.com or cell phone (619) 261-0871.