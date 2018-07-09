Palomar Medical Center Escondido awarded for superior treatment of heart attack patients

Palomar Medical Center Escondido is one of only 203 hospitals nationwide to earn the Action Registry Platinum Achievement award.

ESCONDIDO – Palomar Medical Center Escondido is one of the top hospitals in the nation for treating heart attack patients. The American College of Cardiology bestowed the ACTION Registry Platinum Achievement Award to PMC Escondido for the second consecutive year for achieving the highest standards of patient care as outlined by the College.

"As a Platinum Performance Award recipient, Palomar Medical Center Escondido has shown it is a leader in implementing standards of care and protocols for its patients," said Deepak L. Bhatt, M.D., MPH, FACC, chair, ACTION Registry; executive director of Interventional Cardiovascular Programs, Brigham and Women's Hospital Heart and Vascular Center; and professor of medicine, Harvard Medical School. "Palomar Medical Center Escondido is saving lives and improving outcomes of heart attack patients."

The Palomar Health Heart and Vascular Center is nationally recognized for providing superior patient care in multiple disciplines. Palomar Medical Center Escondido was one of only 203 hospitals nationwide to achieve the rigorous requirements for the Action Registry Platinum Achievement award.

"Palomar Medical Center Escondido received the Platinum Achievement Award as a result of the unsurpassed care offered to its patients," said Dr. Mikhail Malek, medical director of cardiology services at Palomar Health. "Our cardiology and emergency departments are committed to maintain this level of excellent care offered to our patients."

Palomar Health's Heart and Vascular Center's average time to open a blocked artery is less than 60 minutes, 33 percent faster than the national standard of 90 minutes for door-to-balloon time. Opening the blocked artery as soon as possible greatly increases the patient's chance for survival and a quick recovery.