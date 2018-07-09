Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Fahnestock saluted for military service

 
Last updated 7/9/2018 at 2:38pm

Retired Marine Lt. Anthony Christopher visits with 104-year-old Fallbrook resident Fred H. Fahnestock, who served in the 8th Air Force during World War II. Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Family, friends and neighbors gathered together June 13 to witness a ceremony of appreciation for Fred H. Fahnestock for his service in World War II.

Fahnestock is being cared for around the clock in his home in Fallbrook by Rosa Padong and Hospice of the Valleys, which sponsored the pinning ceremony to honor Fahnestock.

The ceremony was performed by retired Marine Lt. Anthony Christopher.

Fahnestock, 104, served with honor in the 8th Air Force as a tail gunner in a B-24 from 1942 to 1945. He received the Distinguished Flying Cross along with other metals.

