FRHD to award community health contracts, host roundtable on Blue Zones

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Regional Health District’s regular board meeting will be held Wednesday, July 11, at the Fallbrook Public Utility District, 990 E. Mission Road, at 6 p.m.

Before the regular meeting at 5 p.m., district staff will award the 2018-2019 Community Health Contracts during a reception followed by a roundtable discussion on the “Blue Zones” healthy-living concept.

FRHD is a special district covering affordable community health needs for the low- and fixed-income residents of Bonsall, De Luz, Fallbrook and Rainbow. The roughly $1.6 million collected in voter-approved taxes supports more than $850,000 annually in full spectrum community health services addressing top health disparities, including behavioral health, cancer, diabetes, heart disease and stroke.

Learn more about community health services provided by the district at http://www.fallbrookhealth.org.