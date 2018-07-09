Palomar Medical Center Escondido awarded for superior treatment of heart attack patients

Palomar Medical Center Escondido is one of only 203 hospitals nationwide to earn the Action Registry Platinum Achievement award.

ESCONDIDO – Palomar Medical Center Escondido is one of the top hospitals in the nation for treating heart attack patients. The American College of Cardiology bestowed the ACTION Registry Platinum Achievement Award to PMC Escondido for the second consecutive year for achieving the highest standards of patient care as outlined by the College.

"As a Platinum Performance Award recipient, Palomar Medical Center Escondido has shown it is a leader in implementing standards of care and protocols for its patients," said Deepak L. Bhatt, M.D., MPH, FACC, chair, ACTION Registry; executive director...