Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Palomar Medical Center Escondido awarded for superior treatment of heart attack patients

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/11/2018 at 3:26pm

joe

Palomar Medical Center Escondido is one of only 203 hospitals nationwide to earn the Action Registry Platinum Achievement award.

ESCONDIDO – Palomar Medical Center Escondido is one of the top hospitals in the nation for treating heart attack patients. The American College of Cardiology bestowed the ACTION Registry Platinum Achievement Award to PMC Escondido for the second consecutive year for achieving the highest standards of patient care as outlined by the College.

"As a Platinum Performance Award recipient, Palomar Medical Center Escondido has shown it is a leader in implementing standards of care and protocols for its patients," said Deepak L. Bhatt, M.D., MPH, FACC, chair, ACTION Registry; executive director...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017

Rendered 07/12/2018 18:02