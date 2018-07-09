Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Village News

Small Art By Big Artists: Fallbrook Arts, Inc. holds fundraiser

 
Last updated 7/9/2018 at 10:11am

Small original artwork by big watercolor artists will be available in a silent auction at the Small Art by Big Artists fundraiser.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Arts, Inc. is pouring out an evening of delight, complete with champagne and hors d'oeuvres, scrumptious food bars, wines and beer, and delectable sweets, Saturday, July 21, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The pinnacle of the evening, in a fabulous private garden in Fallbrook, will be a silent auction of small original artwork by big watercolor artists from Fallbrook Art Center Signature shows. Pianist Reka Parker and vocalist Kasondra Kazanjian will entertain.

The cost is $125 per person. To view the catalog of artwork and to purchase tickets, visit fallbrookartsinc.org. Tickets can also be bought at the Fallbrook Art Center, 103 S. Main.

Reservations are due by July 12. Tickets will not be sold at the door. This is the annual fundraiser for Fallbrook Arts, Inc, a 501©(3) non-profit organization in support of its divisions: Fallbrook Art Center, Fallbrook School of the Arts, Brandon Gallery and Art in Public Places.

For questions, call (760) 728-1414.

 
