By Mary Jo Bacik
Special to the Village News 

Wiping out graffiti in Fallbrook

 
Last updated 7/9/2018 at 2:44pm

FBA director Marta Donovan scrubs graffiti off a Fallbrook sidewalk.

Fallbrook residents will have an opportunity to assist the Fallbrook Beautification Alliance in wiping out graffiti in Fallbrook, when shopping at Major Market during the month of July. Donations of $1 or $5 or more, made at the register, will be used to fight graffiti and help clean up and beautify our streets and parks.

In the first five months of 2018, FBA volunteers cleaned over 150 "tags" averaging 42 hours of work each month, wiping benches, painting poles and fences, scrubbing sidewalks and walls.

FBA historical data reflects an increase in the amount of graffiti in our village, an...



