Experiencing the Baja 500 with Andre Hanson

Allen Sargent

Special to the Village News

Sitting here at the top of El Alamo Mountain, the tallest peak in the area just east of Ensenada about 50 miles, we are supporting the Baja 500 with radio communications. The chatter on the radio is getting quite busy as the race gets underway June 2.

My friend and fellow Fallbrook resident Andre Hanson is the operator of this station; I got to ride along as an observer and for a small bit of support. (I get him water, remind him to put on sunscreen, and try not to trip over any of the cables for the mobile antenna we set up).

We drove up some amazingly angled and fractured dirt roads to get at this 5,000 ft level vantage point, dragging Andre's camper, but he assured me his Toyota FJ Cruiser would do the job. Looking down from our vantage point the race cars look like little puffs of smoke scurrying along the desert floor. "We are Relay 20, over."

We got here last night to set up camp and enjoyed a casual evening under an amazing display of stars. There was no moon, and all the tired old descriptions, like 'blanket of stars' come back alive within minutes of observing such a divine display of the heavens.

Today is a bit warmer; the sound of our generator in the background along with radio traffic seems out of place in the quiet and semi-desolate area.

The town of Alamo, Baja, consists of about dozen buildings, many of them abandoned. Dirt roads, no electricity, no running water, no sewer, no phone lines, and all construction appears to be semi-skilled DYI for sure.

The direction to get to our post was not exactly accurate. Dirt roads here seem to change with the weather and with locals' needs or whims.

Ladies, note this moment, it is now documented in writing: Andre found a person at one of the homes and asked directions. Somehow between bad Spanish on our part and no English on his part, the nice guy pointed us to a specific gate we are welcome to pass through and would lead us to the mountain top.

Baja 500 with Andre Hanson

It was after this encounter that the road took a remarkable downgrade in quality and safety. The path was less traveled, very rocky and began an ascent that nothing but four wheelers could handle.

Dropping down to the lowest gears, driving up hair pin turns and slinking by severe cliff edges, Andre's nerves did not weaken, but he later admitted he began to second guess if we would make it up all the way.

The job being done at this location is to help the race vehicles and their support trucks to relay messages during periods when they will lose communication. The hills and valleys along the race track are natural barriers for a radio signal, so our height allows for larger spans of good contact.

The race cars are separated in their start times by 60 seconds, giving each car a safe passage through the streets of Ensenada, heading toward many miles of severe desert driving conditions. The first cars began about four hours ago, and we have helped with several distress calls from race cars or their

support trucks.

One needed a new part, and several are trying to find out why the race car's GPS was not moving on the live feed website. If they needed to go to the aid of their cars the trucks were ready. So far, there's a sand patch that seems to be trapping several race cars around mile 40... I hope this information helps them avoid that patch.

Now, 240 vehicles have left the start gate in Ensenada, and are now on the track making their way through the scenic hills of Baja, on their way back to Ensenada where they began. Five hundred miles of grit, dust, bumps, testosterone and super fuel. It seems the major reason for running this race is... ah, well... I'm not quite sure! The prize money is not enough to cover the cost of actually running the race.

With the exorbitant costs of the vehicles, the chase trucks, the specialty parts, and potential disasters that lie in every mile, is this really just for bragging rights? Sponsorships? Bucket lists? I am told it is quite addictive. The adrenaline rush must outlast the punishment your body sustains from

The radio antenna enables communication between the cars in the race and their support teams.

500 miles of bruising.

So, why did I do this?

Well, I get to walk away with a small bit of cash in my hand, but the real reason for coming to Ensenada, enjoying the pre-festivities of the race, and sitting on this hill top for two days, it all comes to one reason, the adventure! I've never done anything like this before.

It's great to try new things, and as I am staring my 60th birthday in the face, it is wonderful to know that I'm not an old fuddy-duddy, that I still have a desire to drive unknown roads and encounter unfamiliar activities.

This is also a cool opportunity to spend time with one of my favorite people, Andre Hanson. I have admired this man for many years, for many reasons, and am blessed to call him my friend and Christian brother.