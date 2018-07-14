Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

All are welcome to attend Luau for Backpacks

 
Last updated 7/14/2018 at 2:38pm

Shane Gibson photo

Volunteers serve drinks at a makeshift tiki bar during the Luau for Backpacks fundraiser at St. John's Episcopal Church, August 2016.

FALLBROOK – "Y'all man bilong nambis!" Roughly translated from Hawaiian pidgin, these welcoming words mean "Y'all come!" The members of St. John's Episcopal Church are inviting everybody to the fifth annual Luau for Backpacks, to be given this year on Saturday, July 28, 4 to 8 p.m. at 434 N. Iowa Street.

This festive and much-anticipated event is a fundraiser to provide 400 filled backpacks for children of the families registered with the Fallbrook Food Pantry, young people who might otherwise be starting school without these essential supplies.

The shady enclosed lawn of the church will be transformed into a flowery island scene, and a bountiful and traditional Hawaiian dinner of crispy teriyaki chicken, pulled pork, rice, macaroni salad, green salad and pineapple upside-down cake will be served, as well as cooling beverages from a cash bar.

The Village Ukes, led by director Mike Fenton, will provide atmosphere with a ukelele concert, and the Halau Hula Lani Ola dancers will swish their grass skirts in graceful island dances. A silent auction will offer plants, wine baskets, restaurant dinners, and other goodies, and bidding on a raffle will be led by St. John's Father Leland Jones.

"This year, as in the past, we're inviting North County businesses and organizations to participate with items for the auction," he said. "And I'm looking forward to the fun of seeing the kids get their very own backpacks and a free book at the Food Pantry's distribution party."

Admission to the luau is only $15, and $20 the day of the event; children under 12 are $7 and $10. Questions? Call St. John's Church, (760) 728-2908) or Luau chairman Mike McCormick, (562) 505-1779.

 
