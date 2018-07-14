Caboose welcomes all during Fallbrook Summer Nights

The Santa Fe caboose, located just northwest of the intersection of Main Avenue and Elder Street, will welcome visitors aboard during the Fallbrook Summer Nights street parties, July 20, Aug. 3 and Aug. 17.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Village Association will present the first of its three Fallbrook Summer Nights events Friday, July 20, 5 to 8 p.m. in downtown Fallbrook.

People attending Fallbrook Summer Nights will have the opportunity to walk through the Santa Fe caboose, which arrived in Fallbrook June 14. The caboose, which actually traveled the rails in Fallbrook in its working days, is located just northwest of the intersection of Main Avenue and Elder Street and is the first attraction to be put in place at the new Fallbrook Railroad Heritage Park.

In addition to a walk through the caboose, visitors can view a drawing that shows where the train ran as well as historical photos. "Limited Edition" caboose T-shirts will be available for purchase, with proceeds going to help fund the pocket park that is being designed to showcase Fallbrook's rich railroad history.

The caboose will also be open to visitors when the FVA presents Fallbrook Summer Nights, Aug. 3 and Aug. 17. The street parties are held along Main Avenue and feature live musical entertainment, a beer and wine garden, classic cars, food and merchandise vendors.