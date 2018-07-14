Jeremiah's Ranch offers a craft workshop and talk on nutrition

FALLBROOK – Jeremiah's Ranch will host two events for people with developmental disabilities and their families in July. Karen Douglas will host a craft workshop, 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, July 14. Students will make holiday decorations. They will leave their decorations behind and sell them later at holiday gift bazaars. The free event is for people 18 and over. It will take place at College of Adaptive Education headquarters, 911 E. Elder St., behind Emmanuel Baptist Church. Email Karenalec@roadrunner.com to secure a place.

Pauline Williams will give a nutrition talk, 6 p.m., Friday, July 20. A health-conscious dinner will be catered by Z Cafe followed by William's talk and a question and answer session. Williams is employed as a special education teacher in Fallbrook and has over 25 years' experience working with students and their families. The event will be held at North Coast Church, 1375 S. Mission Road. The event is sponsored by Fallbrook Regional Health District.

Jeremiah's Ranch serves people with developmental disabilities such as autism and Down syndrome in the Fallbrook area. Mentors are provided to the organization's support group. For more information, visit http://www.jeremiahsranch.org.