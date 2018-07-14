Real Estate Round Up: The dog days of summer

It’s heating up. Days are long. School’s out. Vacations take front and center stage. So, what happens in real estate? Historically in Fallbrook, our market slows down during July, August and part of September.

I’ll bet you’re surprised by that fact. Many of us grew up in geographic areas where the prime time to move was the summer. It might have been too cold or rainy before June, or the children were in school. Summer, for much of the country is the time to buy and sell real estate.

Fallbrook attracts people who want a simpler and slower pace of life. People don’t move here for jobs or schools. They move here for a lifestyle that is hard to find. We have great weather and very little traffic. We have open spaces and breezes and views. The thing is, none of those amenities create a sense of urgency. Fallbrook truly experiences the dog days of summer in real estate.

Two circumstances exist that might make this summer not quite so lazy. We have very few homes for sale. We have buyers who want to move from congested communities to this slice of heaven. Think supply and demand. Homes available for sale, if priced right, are selling.

What can you do if you’re thinking about selling? If you’re ready to go; repairs completed, all spruced up and ready for showings, we can help you get your home on the market. If you need some time to get ready, don’t dismay. The second hottest selling time is right around the corner. We can help you with your preparation.

October, November and December are very strong months to sell your home. Did I surprise you again? Many homeowners believe that as we get closer to the holidays people don’t want to move. We have found just the opposite to be true. Vacations are over, grandkids are back in school, life is back to normal. Buyers get back on track and refocus on moving.

As it gets closer to Thanksgiving, the market gets hot. Homes look all dressed up in their holiday décor. Fallbrook weather is perfect and downtown’s charm is on display. Oddly enough, many sellers take their homes off the market during the holiday, so we have extra low inventory and very motivated buyers. It’s the perfect storm.

During these Dog Days of summer join in the fun at Fallbrook Summer Nights, July 20, Aug. 3 and Aug. 17 or Wine and A Bite Art Walk, July 13 and Aug. 10. Stop in anytime to see the incredible art we have on display in our office from three Fallbrook artists, Julia Rasor, Igor Koutsenko and Taylor Gallegos. The A/C is on. We’re always happy to see you!

